Video of traffic cop taking bribe goes viral; suspended

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 03, 2024 06:04 AM IST

DCP Traffic suspends policeman Vijay Kanojia for taking bribe from a rider in Lashkar, as viral video surfaces. Investigation underway.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, Rohidas Pawar, has given order to suspend traffic policeman Vijay Kanojia after a video of him taking bribe from a vehicle rider went viral.

Deputed at Mahavir Chowk to monitor traffic on March 30, Kanojia stopped a rider on motorcycle at around 1:30 pm for violation of fancy number plate norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Deputed at Mahavir Chowk to monitor traffic on March 30, Kanojia stopped a rider on motorcycle at around 1:30 pm for violation of fancy number plate norms.

Kanojia is attached with the Lashkar Traffic Police Department.

Deputed at Mahavir Chowk to monitor traffic on March 30, Kanojia stopped a rider on motorcycle at around 1:30 pm for violation of fancy number plate norms. Instead of charging him a fine, Kanojia overlooked the violation after receiving a bribe of undisclosed amount from the two-wheeler rider. The video of the incident was captured by an unknown person and made viral on social media platforms with the caption of ‘March End MG Road’.

Pawar directed an inquiry and later suspended the cop.

