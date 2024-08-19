 Vidyashilp School wins double crown at interschool football  - Hindustan Times
Vidyashilp School wins double crown at interschool football 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2024 06:18 AM IST

KJ’s Educational Institute’s Trinity International School in Pisoli organised a 7-a-side interschool football tournament on Saturday, August 17, 2024

KJ’s Educational Institute’s Trinity International School in Pisoli organised a 7-a-side interschool football tournament on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The event, held at the school’s turf ground, featured 21 teams from across the city competing in three categories: Under-12, Under-14 and Under-17. Vidyashilp Public School won the double crown as Under-12 and the Under-14 event winners, while Trinity International School won the Under-17 event. 

Vidyashilp Public School won the double crown as Under-12 and the Under-14 event winners, while Trinity International School won the Under-17 event.  (HT PHOTO)
“The tournament not only fostered a spirit of healthy competition but also encouraged teamwork and discipline among the young athletes. The event was well-organised, with matches running smoothly and adhering to the highest standards of fair play. Parents, teachers, and students cheered passionately, creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere. The event was graced by Kalyan Jadhav, president of KJEI, ” said the organisers from the KJ Educational Institute. 

