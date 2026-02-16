PUNE: Violence broke out outside the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Sunday after Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested against a controversial remark by Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, triggering clashes between supporters of the two parties and leaving at least two Congress workers injured. Violence erupts outside Congress Bhavan in Pune over Sapkal remark on Tipu Sultan

Reacting sharply to the BJP’s protest and the ensuing violence, Sapkal accused the ruling party of twisting his words to divert attention from pressing national and state issues. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, our pride, and our honour. His valour is unparalleled. We do not need the BJP to teach us about Shivaji Maharaj,” Sapkal said. “The BJP has distorted my statement and is trying to incite riots in the state. This was evident today in Pune.”

The controversy stems from Sapkal’s comments during a media interaction in Wardha, where he was asked about a debate over the display of a portrait of Tipu Sultan in Malegaon. While responding, Sapkal said the Mysore ruler should be viewed as a symbol of bravery, drawing a comparison, that BJP leaders claimed, equated Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is deeply revered across Maharashtra.

Clarifying his stand, Sapkal said, “Journalists asked whether photographs of all great leaders should be displayed together and whether portraits of Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan should be placed alongside each other. I responded in that context. But Devendra Fadnavis has once again twisted my words and tried to give them a Hindu-Muslim colour.”

Following the remarks, BJP workers led by BJP city unit chief Dheeraj Ghate and city mayor Manjusha Nagpure organised a protest march to the Congress Bhavan on Sunday morning. As slogans were raised and tempers flared, supporters of the BJP and the Congress came face to face outside the party office. The situation spiralled out of control within minutes, with stone-pelting and bottle-throwing reported from both sides.

“Today, a protest demonstration was held in front of the Congress Bhavan at Shivajinagar to strongly condemn the absurd and insensitive statement. The sentiments of entire Maharashtra towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are unbreakable. The message was firmly conveyed on this occasion that any insult to their glorious history and the unparalleled work of establishing Swarajya will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Nagpure said after the protest turned violent.

Two Congress workers were injured in the violence, one of them suffering a serious head injury. A police personnel also suffered injuries during the stone pelting. Several vehicles parked near the Congress Bhavan were damaged, with shattered windows and visible dents.

Police rushed additional forces to the spot and readied for a baton charge to disperse the crowd. A heavy police presence continues in the area to prevent further escalation. “The situation is currently calm and under control. Necessary action will be taken,” said Krushikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1).

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi alleged that the attack was pre-planned and took place with police inaction. “BJP workers, along with their city leadership, attacked the Congress office. This could not have happened without police support. They should have been stopped near Balgandharva Rangmandir,” he said.

Congress city unit chief Arvind Shinde claimed this was the third such attack on Congress offices since the BJP came to power. “Despite informing the police earlier, our workers were threatened instead of being protected. Today it was our office, tomorrow it could be our homes,” he said.

Following the violence, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at Faraskhana police station, demanding strict action against BJP leaders and workers involved in the clash. Police officers later assured them that appropriate legal steps would be taken.

An FIR has already been registered against Sapkal at Parvati police station based on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Pune city unit president. The case has been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to provocation, promoting enmity, insulting religious sentiments with intent to breach peace, and defamation. Police said an investigation is underway.

BJP corporator Kunal Tilak alleged that Congress workers initiated the violence. “Their workers were aggressive and tried to attack us. This is their agenda, and they attacked us in the name of Tipu Sultan,” he claimed.

The latest incident has further sharpened the confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Maharashtra, with leaders on both sides trading accusations amid heightened security in Pune.