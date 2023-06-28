Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On camera: Man attacks woman with machete in Pune, locals come to the rescue

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 28, 2023 08:00 AM IST

A CCTV video showed a man attacking a woman in Pune with a sharp weapon. The victim escaped the attack bid after locals intervened.

A 19-year-old woman was attacked with a machete in Pune's Sadashiv Peth on Tuesday and the video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. The victim received injuries on her head and hand and has now been discharged after medical treatment.

Screengrab of the video capturing attack on a Pune woman with a sharp weapon. (Twitter)

In the one-minute CCTV footage, the attacker could be seen chasing the woman with the weapon on a busy road. As the man hits her head from the back, she falls onto the ground. Within seconds, alert locals could be seen running toward the woman and helping her. Some men also tried to overpower the attacker by throwing heavy objects at him.

According to the police, the woman had stopped talking to the attacker, who is her former classmate, after some issues. DCP Sandeep Gill told news agency ANI that the attack took place when the girl refused to talk to the attacker while she was travelling with her male friend.

Police said that on the basis of the CCTV clip, a case has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per reports, the attacker had been harassing the woman for some time. Her mother said they had also complained to the accused's father but still he attempted to kill their daughter.

