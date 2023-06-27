Home / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for creating ruckus, threatening food stall owner in Sahakarnagar

Two booked for creating ruckus, threatening food stall owner in Sahakarnagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Sahakarnagar police have booked two persons for attacking a roadside food stall owner in Dhankawadi on June 25

PUNE Sahakarnagar police have booked two persons for attacking a roadside food stall owner in Dhankawadi on June 25. A complaint has been registered by Nishikant Kajgar, 21, a resident of Balajinagar, on the same day.

Sahakarnagar police have booked two persons for attacking a roadside food stall owner in Dhankawadi on June 25. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Sahakarnagar police have booked two persons for attacking a roadside food stall owner in Dhankawadi on June 25. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to Kajgar, on Sunday, he was at his roadside food stall at Shahu Chowk, Dhankawadi area between 7:45 pm and 10:45 pm, when two people approached him and asked for ‘hafta’ and when he refused, they started thrashing him.

When Kajgar tried to resist them, the accused threw away the vessels and food items at his stall. According to the complainant, the accused also beat up his mother and threatened her by using a sword.

Later, the accused allegedly used koyta to create terror and threatened people in the vicinity.

Sameer Shende, assistant police inspector, said, “The matter escalated when the complainant refused to pay 500 ‘hafta.’

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections 323, 452, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune dhankawadi attack + 1 more
pune dhankawadi attack
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out