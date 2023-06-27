Home / Cities / Pune News / Man dies as house collapses in Camp area in Pune

Man dies as house collapses in Camp area in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2023 07:50 AM IST

A person died and another was injured when a two-storied house collapsed in Pune, India. The cause of the collapse is suspected to be due to rainfall activity.

One person was killed and another injured when a two-storied house collapsed in the Camp area in the city, said police.

The incident was reported on Monday at 8.30 pm on Dastur Meher Road in Pune cantonment area. (HT PHOTO)
The incident was reported on Monday at 8.30 pm on Dastur Meher Road in Pune cantonment area. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Stanly Desouza, 50, and Jerry Desouza, 60, sustained injuries.

The incident was reported on Monday at 8.30 pm on Dastur Meher Road in Pune cantonment area.

After the incident, a team, including members from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Cantonment and Lashkar police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Rohit Ranpise, fire officer, said, “We shifted two people to a nearby hospital out of which one has died. It was a very old structure and it might have collapsed due to rainfall activity.”

Shashikant Chavan, senior police inspector at Lakshar police station, said, “An accidental death report has been filed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out