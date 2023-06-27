Man dies as house collapses in Camp area in Pune

One person was killed and another injured when a two-storied house collapsed in the Camp area in the city, said police. The incident was reported on Monday at 8.30 pm on Dastur Meher Road in Pune cantonment area. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Stanly Desouza, 50, and Jerry Desouza, 60, sustained injuries.

The incident was reported on Monday at 8.30 pm on Dastur Meher Road in Pune cantonment area.

After the incident, a team, including members from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Cantonment and Lashkar police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Rohit Ranpise, fire officer, said, “We shifted two people to a nearby hospital out of which one has died. It was a very old structure and it might have collapsed due to rainfall activity.”

Shashikant Chavan, senior police inspector at Lakshar police station, said, “An accidental death report has been filed.”

