Vishwajeet opts out of campaign committee meet amid discontent with Sena’s announcement in Sangli

Congress leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vishwajeet Kadam has announced his decision to abstain from the party’s campaign committee meeting, citing dissatisfaction with the recent actions of coalition partner Shiv Sena (UBT) in Sangli parliamentary seat. Kadam’s move underscores growing tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mumbai, India - December 30, 2019: Vishwajeet Kadam during the swearing in ceremony for Maharashtra cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

In a letter dated April 1 to Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, Kadam wrote that he had received communication of the party’s appointment of campaign committee and meeting on April 3, and he will be unable to attend it.

“You all know our feelings related to the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Since the last few days, we have not had seat-sharing talks related to Sangli and few other constituencies. The Congress is capable of fighting the Sangli seat. I and many Congress workers from Sangli are still firm on this. We have not received any communication either from MVA or Congress on Sangli.”

Kadam’s letter states, “as a Congress party worker and MLA, I will not attend the meeting till the issue of Sangli seat is resolved”.

Congress campaign committee meeting is scheduled on Wednesday.

Kadam said, “We have not received any communication from MVA or Congress about Sangli seat. Hence, I wrote the letter.”

According to Congress leaders, Sangli has been their stronghold since the Independence. Alliance partner Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) do not have base in the district, yet they have declared the candidature of Chandrahar Patil without taking the Congress into confidence.

Expressing his dismay over Sena (UBT) unilateral decision to field a candidate in Sangli, a traditionally Congress stronghold, Kadam has taken a firm stance in asserting Congress’ historical claim over the seat. In a statement issued earlier, Kadam emphasised the importance of party loyalty and the need to uphold the principles of coalition cooperation.

The rift between the coalition partners has intensified in recent weeks, with both parties claiming dominance in key constituencies across Maharashtra. Sangli, known for its significant electoral influence, has become a focal point of contention, with both the Congress and the Sena (UBT) refusing to cede ground.

Political experts state that Kadam’s decision to keep himself away from the campaign committee meeting is a kind of protest against denial of his natural claim over Sangli seat by giving it to the alliance partner Sena.

While Congress leaders are yet to issue an official response to Kadam’s decision, political analysts anticipate heightened tensions within the alliance in the days to come.