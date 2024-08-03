Wadgaon Maval court dismisses suit against Dharmendra, Hema Malini

Wadgaon Maval civil judge senior division Rahul Shinde, on July 20, dismissed a suit seeking cancellation of sale deeds, injunction and recovery of possession of lands sold to Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini in 1985 and imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on the petitioners. Adv Amit Rathi, Adv Raju Shinde and Adv Aditya Jadhav appeared on behalf of Dharmendra and Hemamalini. (HT PHOTOS)

A case has been filed by Kisan Mankar, grandchild of the original owner Khire Mankar.

Kisan filed a suit in 2022 regarding the property purchased in 1985 and sought cancellation of their purchase deed stating that the property was ancestral.

Khire, who sold their land to Dharmendra and Hema Malini in 1985, and Khire’s great-grandson filed a suit in 2022 regarding the property purchased in 1985 and sought cancellation of their purchase deed stating that it was ancestral. As the said claim is out of time, the application is prima facie invalid, said Adv Rathi.

The court termed the petitioner’s suit as showing ‘illusory cause of action’ where a false and frivolous suit with malafide intentions and ulterior motive was filed against individuals with celebrity status.

“...The malafide intentions and ulterior motive of plaintiffs behind instituting the present suit can also be easily gathered by considering the celebrity status of defendant Dharmendra and Hemamalini. It cannot be ignored that now such a common trend is developing in such an area of filing such frivolous suits where the celebrities have invested their hard-earned money and been involved in transactions,” the judge observed.