Wagholi residents demand flyover to address traffic congestion

The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) on Monday released its citizens’ manifesto highlighting problems in their areas. The document will be given to candidates contesting the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. The association members claim that similar demands given to elected members in the past remained on paper. The association members said traffic congestion on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway should be solved as several stretches are unable to keep up with the vehicle count posing a risk to commuters and pedestrians. They have demanded a flyover or widening of the road on priority. (HT FILE)

The demands of Wagholi and Ahmednagar Road residents include widening of the Pune-Ahmednagar highway or flyover, garbage waste management, adequate water supply, internal roads, drainage lines and an electric substation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The association members said traffic congestion on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway should be solved as several stretches are unable to keep up with the vehicle count posing a risk to commuters and pedestrians. They have demanded a flyover or widening of the road on priority.

PMC should set up two garbage processing units to daily process over 60 tonnes of garbage and immediately commission the two processing plants that is yet to operate since last ten months, the document states, adding that over one lakh urban dwellers in Wagholi area are facing water crisis for a decade.

“The civic body has failed to build any of the internal roads and most of the approach roads to societies are labelled as illegal or private roads. A proper sewage system should be built in Wagholi area to address water clogging issues faced especially during monsoon season,” said one of the WHSA members.

The members appreciated the proposed move to extend Pune Metro to Wagholi.