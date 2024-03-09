Wakad residents irked over delay in road widening of Datta mandir road

Residents of the Wakad area are left fuming over the delay in developing Datta Mandir Road, leading to regular traffic congestion and chaos. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) assured to widen the road from the existing 30 metres to 45 metres within fifteen days. However, even after two months, the civic body has yet to start any development work, citizens claim. As per citizens, the proposed development plan for the road includes a 45-metre stretch of 1.7 kilometres of road with a 19-metre driveway and 26-meter pavement. (HT PHOTO)

Following the delay, residents of over 19 housing societies from Wakad on Friday met the PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh requesting to speed up the work. As per citizens, the proposed development plan for the road includes a 45-metre stretch of 1.7 kilometres of road with a 19-metre driveway and 26-meter pavement. However, citizens have raised their concerns about the plans stating a major portion of the developed road will have pavement instead of wider roads for traffic.

Sachin Londhe, an area resident claimed the civic body has turned a blind eye towards the issue.

“We have written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and both the Deputy Chief Minister’s offices. The Ministry of Urban Development and Civil Affairs has been ordered to take appropriate action by the Chief Minister’s Office in this regard,” he said.

Londe said, when the citizens insisted on having wider roads and narrow pavements, the Commissioner was firm on having wide pavements.

“This pavement will be a new location for encroachments and the citizens have to again use the roads to walk. With wide pavements the problem will remain the same even after the road widening,” he said.

Another area resident on anonymity, said, there are thousands of families living on this road and Wakad-Dattamandir road is a major link connecting the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Hinjewadi IT hubs.

“Traffic congestion is a regular problem on this road and road widening is the only solution. The civic body should also take steps to remove the illegal encroachment on this road.”

Pramod Ombhase, joint city engineer of PCMC said the road will be developed as per the sanctioned design and plan.

“The road will be developed on the land acquired by PCMC. The road and pavements will both be given justified preference. However, there is no delay in the work and as per the orders received the road will be developed by July,” he said.