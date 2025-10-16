Wakad residents to boycott illegal firecracker stalls this Diwali

PUNE: Ahead of Diwali, the residents of Wakad and nearby areas have come out in protest against unauthorised firecracker stalls that have come up along pavements and cycle tracks in the locality. The residents have decided to boycott such stalls to discourage encroachment and ensure pedestrians’ safety. The move comes hard on the heels of last week’s accident at Hinjewadi wherein a woman, 34, from Thergaon, died after being run over by a cement-mixer truck on the Hinjewadi-Maan road. Pune, India - Nov. 2, 2021: Picture for representational purpose - People purchasing fire crackers at a stall behind Bharati Vidyapeeth ahead of Diwali (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to area residents, illegal firecracker stalls have mushroomed along footpaths and cycle tracks at Mauli Chowk and Domino Chowk, forcing pedestrians to walk on roads and risk their lives. Not only do these stalls block public space, they cause traffic congestion and pose safety hazards, according to the residents. There are at least 30 such illegal stalls that have come up on pavements and cycle tracks in Wakad, according to residents. Furthermore, some of these stalls have set up boards displaying numbers for the purpose of being rented out. Citizens’ groups have appealed to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the police to take strict action against such stalls.

Ayan Ganguly, a Wakad resident, said, “The roads in Wakad and the two junctions witness heavy traffic flow and vehicles moving at high speed. In such a situation, citizens are forced to walk on roads and risk their lives. This can lead to fatal accidents or leave people with permanent disabilities. We are creating awareness among area residents for the sake of safety and public welfare.”

The residents also pointed out that despite clear regulations, many of these stalls operate without proper licences. “It’s not just about buying crackers. When we buy from such shops, we are indirectly supporting corruption and encroachment,” said Sachin Londhe, another area resident.

Ramesh Patil, yet another resident, said, “Every year, we see the same problem; firecracker stalls occupy footpaths and leave no space for pedestrians. It is time we take responsibility as citizens and stop buying from these illegal vendors. This will prevent people from setting up illegal shops.”

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The civic body has allotted space on the open ground for firecracker stalls. The permission is given after fire safety compliance to avoid fire accidents. However, if illegal stalls have been set up, the PCMC will take stern action.”