Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Wanowrie resident duped of 13.30 lakh  

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 11, 2024 06:44 AM IST

According to the investigating officer, the fraudster got in touch with the victim over the phone and won her trust citing that he was a representative of the life insurance company

A 25-year-old resident of Wanowrie was cheated of 13.30 lakh on the pretext of payment of a premium in the name of a private insurance company whose policy she had taken. Disguised as an insurance company representative, the accused contacted the victim on the phone and duped her during an online transaction.  

The crime took place between June 9, 2024, and November 2, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The crime took place between June 9, 2024, and November 2, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the investigating officer, the fraudster got in touch with the victim over the phone and won her trust citing that he was a representative of the life insurance company, gave her bank details on the pretext of preparing a claim Demand Draft and asked her to transfer money in the said account and defrauded her.  

The crime took place between June 9, 2024, and November 2, 2024, and the offence was lodged on Saturday under BNS sections 318(4),319 (2) and section 66 D of the Information Technology Act. 

