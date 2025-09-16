Wanowrie traffic police take matters into their own hands, manually plug potholes at Golibar Maidan Chowk

Amid inaction by other departments, an eight-member team from the Wanowrie traffic police division stepped up and took swift action Monday, manually filling up the potholes at Golibar Maidan Chowk that have caused a surge in two-wheeler accidents. The area had developed craters due to incessant rain over the past forty-eight hours and the urgent repairs brought immediate relief to commuters struggling with the hazardous road conditions. Amid inaction by other departments, an eight-member team from the Wanowrie traffic police division stepped up and took swift action Monday (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Sachin Mathurwala, nominated Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) member, said, “The roads belong to the public works department (PWD) and the PCB has issued a letter to that effect. Funding is a major challenge for the Cantonment but we plan to seek support from the Cantonment MLA funds to expedite repairs.”

Dilip Phulpagare, Wanowrie traffic branch in-charge, told Hindustan Times, “Over the past two days, there has been a blame game between two government bodies. The PCB says the PWD is responsible for road maintenance and repairs while the PWD points fingers back at the PCB. How can traffic move smoothly in such a situation? We brought in eight dedicated traffic policemen who worked for two hours to fill the potholes with paver blocks. Though this is a temporary fix, it has brought much-needed relief to residents and commuters. We purchased our own shovels and pickaxes because we knew we had to take matters into our own hands for the sake of the citizens. When commuters saw us working, they thanked us.”

Deputy commissioner of police/DCP (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “Our team did not wait for other departments to act. Due to heavy rain, large potholes had developed at Golibar Maidan Chowk and the surrounding areas. The traffic police filled these with sand, stones, bricks, and other available materials to prevent inconvenience to citizens. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth commutes.”

Cantonment-based social worker Manjett Singh Virdi said, “We sincerely appreciate the swift and dedicated efforts of the Wanowrie traffic division in addressing the dangerous potholes at Golibar Maidan Chowk. Their quick action has provided much-needed relief to residents and commuters alike. It is heartening to see the traffic police stepping up and taking responsibility when other departments have delayed repairs. Their commitment to public safety deserves our gratitude and support.”

Not only heavy showers but also years of neglect due to lack of funds have left PCB roads in a deplorable state. Key stretches such as Pul Gate Chowk, Golibar Maidan Chowk, Wanawadi Bazaar Road and East Street are riddled with potholes that have turned these areas into danger zones for commuters. Commuters describe these roads as ‘pathetic’, with many blaming the PCB administration for failing to maintain basic infrastructure despite collecting taxes regularly.