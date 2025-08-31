Wanted accused Lakhan Bhosale shot dead in police encounter

A wanted accused, identified as Lakhan Popat Bhosale, was shot dead in an encounter with Satara Police near Shikrapur in Pune district on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked a police team with a knife. Lakhan Popat Bhosale (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the incident took place around 6:30 pm near Bhujbal Nagar, Malthan Phata in Shikrapur. A Satara City Police team was conducting a search operation in the jurisdiction of Shirur and Shikrapur Police Stations in connection with Crime No. 721/25 under BNSS 304(2). The accused in the case, Amol Daulappa Kere, a resident of Asgav in Satara, and Lakhan Popat Bhosale, of Vadgaon Jairam Swami in Khatav, Satara, were spotted in the area.

When police attempted to apprehend them, Lakhan allegedly attacked the team, stabbing Police Havaldar Sujit Bhosale on the chest and arm, and injuring Tushar Bhosale on the arm. In retaliation and self-defence, Tushar Bhosale fired at the accused, causing serious injuries.

The injured accused and policemen were rushed to Surya Hospital, Shikrapur. Bhosale was later shifted to Rural Hospital, Shikrapur, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, for a post-mortem.

Tushar Doshi, superintendent of Satara Police, while confirming the sequence of events, said, “ The accused, Lakhan Bhosale, launched a knife attack on our team, injuring two policemen. In self-defence, police fired a round, in which the accused sustained injuries. He and the injured policemen were immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

Police sources said Bhosale was a habitual offender with a long criminal record. At least 22 cases, including those under MCOCA, as well as charges of theft, robbery, house break-ins, murder, and attempt to murder, were registered against him at police stations in Baramati, Satara, Indapur, Vadgaon Nimbalkar and Vaduj across Pune and Satara districts.

His activities had been under surveillance for several months, and the Satara Police had launched a manhunt following intelligence inputs about his movements around Pune.