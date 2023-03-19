Home / Cities / Pune News / Wanted criminal arrested for extorting money from Pune businessman

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 19, 2023 09:06 PM IST

The accused approached the complainant and asked him to pay him ₹10,000 every month as protection money

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have successfully apprehended an on-record criminal who was involved in extorting money from a businessman in the Chakan area, officials said on Sunday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have successfully apprehended an on-record criminal who was involved in extorting money from a businessman in the Chakan area. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The accused has been identified as, Sudhir Jadhav (42), a resident of Chakan. He has prior cases of rape and murder against him and had been threatening and extorting money from the victim.

The complainant, according to police, is a realtor based in Talawade. The accused approached the complainant and told him that he had made a lot of money and that to continue his business, he had to pay him 10,000 every month as protection money.

Police informed that Jadhav forcibly transferred 38,000 from the victim’s phone and also took away 40,000 from his office. The serial perpetrator then threatened the victim, if he approached the police.

After a few days, Jadhav demanded 2 lakh from the businessman and threatened to kill his son if he did not pay the amount. The victim then went to the Dehu Road police station and filed a complaint against Jadhav.

After the complaint, the anti-extortion squad took swift action and arrested Jadhav from Moshi in Pune on March 17. During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime, and a case has been filed against him at the Dehu Road police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 386,387,392,448.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have urged citizens to report any incidents of extortion without hesitation.

Story Saved
