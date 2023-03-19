Wanted criminal arrested for extorting money from Pune businessman

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have successfully apprehended an on-record criminal who was involved in extorting money from a businessman in the Chakan area, officials said on Sunday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have successfully apprehended an on-record criminal who was involved in extorting money from a businessman in the Chakan area. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused has been identified as, Sudhir Jadhav (42), a resident of Chakan. He has prior cases of rape and murder against him and had been threatening and extorting money from the victim.

The complainant, according to police, is a realtor based in Talawade. The accused approached the complainant and told him that he had made a lot of money and that to continue his business, he had to pay him ₹10,000 every month as protection money.

Police informed that Jadhav forcibly transferred ₹38,000 from the victim’s phone and also took away ₹40,000 from his office. The serial perpetrator then threatened the victim, if he approached the police.

After a few days, Jadhav demanded ₹2 lakh from the businessman and threatened to kill his son if he did not pay the amount. The victim then went to the Dehu Road police station and filed a complaint against Jadhav.

After the complaint, the anti-extortion squad took swift action and arrested Jadhav from Moshi in Pune on March 17. During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime, and a case has been filed against him at the Dehu Road police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 386,387,392,448.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have urged citizens to report any incidents of extortion without hesitation.