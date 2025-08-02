Waste rule violations: PMC to issue notices to commercial establishments

Pune: In a strong move to improve cleanliness and enforce solid waste management rules, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start issuing notices to commercial establishments and shop owners that fail to follow waste segregation and plastic waste management guidelines, said officials on Friday. Pune, India - March 01, 2020:Garbage at Mominpura, Ganj peth in Pune, India, on Sunday, March 01, 2020.-HT photo

The decision was taken after Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram issued orders to start taking stern action against commercial establishments violating the waste rules on July 30, 2025. According to the civic body, many business owners in the city are not complying with solid waste management norms, despite clear rules laid out under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

PMC solid waste management (SWM) department on Thursday issued order to all zonal officers, ward officers and sanitary inspectors to initiate action. As per the guidelines, every commercial establishment must place two separate bins—one for wet waste and one for dry waste—outside their premises. They are also responsible for maintaining cleanliness not only inside their shops or establishments, but also at the immediate surrounding area. These rules are backed by the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, and the state government’s notification dated March 23, 2018, which restricts the use, sale, and transport of non-biodegradable plastic and thermocol products, they said.

Sandip Kadam, head, SWM department, said, despite repeated awareness efforts, PMC officials have observed widespread violations across different parts of the city. “Now we have finalised the format of the notices, which will be served daily to violators. Besides, penal action will be taken based on violation and frequency,” he said.

According to PMC officials, all sanitary inspectors have been instructed to visit and inspect at least 25 commercial establishments every day and serve notices to violators. A daily report of visits and actions taken must be submitted to the solid waste management department and further reported to the municipal commissioner.

“This is not just about penal action, but it’s about making the city cleaner and healthier. We urge commercial establishments to strictly follow the guidelines and support our mission to make Pune cleaner,” Kadam said.