Watchman, 75, gets five years’ RI for sexually harassing girl, 8, in 2024

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act court in Pune on Tuesday sentenced a 75-year-old watchman to five years’ RI (rigorous imprisonment) for sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl staying at a residential society in Katraj. The court of additional sessions judge, S S Saste, also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, identified as Ashok Dattatraya Awale. Awale was arrested on March 7, 2024, and has been in custody ever since. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Two years ago on March 6, 2024 at around 1.30 pm, the victim, a class 2 student, was waiting for her school van inside the society gate when Awale lured the child into the society garden on the pretext of inquiring about her school. Once inside, he sat her on a bench and proceeded to touch her inappropriately. The victim managed to escape when her school van arrived at the society gate. The matter came to light later that evening at about 9 pm when the child revealed her ordeal to her parents during dinner. Her father immediately alerted other society members and lodged a formal complaint at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Awale was arrested on March 7, 2024, and has been in custody ever since. During the trial, special public prosecutor N P Konghe relied on the testimony of the victim and her father along with medical and forensic evidence.

The court found Awale guilty under section 354 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. In the judgement delivered on February 24, 2026, nearly two years after the incident, the court noted the gravity of the offence committed by a person in a position of trust. If the convict fails to pay the ₹10,000 fine, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.