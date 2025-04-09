Menu Explore
Watchman, accomplice booked for 31.91 lakh theft in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 2:24 to 4:37 am at a bungalow of the victim located in the Market Yard area

The Pune police have booked a watchman and his accomplice in connection with a house break-in reported in the Market Yard area. The duo allegedly stole cash and valuables worth 31.91 lakh from a residence.

According to police officials, the victim Harmit Singh Saluja (39), a businessman, was out of the city along with his family.
According to police officials, the victim Harmit Singh Saluja (39), a businessman, was out of the city along with his family. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 2:24 to 4:37 am at a bungalow of the victim located in the Market Yard area.

According to police officials, the victim Harmit Singh Saluja (39), a businessman, was out of the city along with his family. The watchman, who was employed by the victim, took advantage of the situation to carry out the theft. He was aided by another individual in executing the break-in.

Police said, the duo entered the bungalow from the balcony and stole 17,15,000 cash and gold ornaments totalling 31.91 lakh and escaped.

An FIR has been registered in the case, said police.

