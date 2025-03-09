Water crisis in Wadgaonsheri: PMC halts private tanker supply 

Residents of Wadgaonsheri and nearby areas have been facing severe water shortage for the past two days. Despite the crisis, private tanker contractors have harassed citizens and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials. In response, PMC has stopped supplying water to private tankers until the regular water supply is restored. This decision was taken as the contractors refused to provide water to affected areas as instructed by PMC officials. Meanwhile, residents gathered at the Wadgaonsheri pumping station with letters from former corporators, requesting water tankers. (HT)

On March 5, a cable at Bhama Askhed Dam’s jackwell was damaged, causing the pumping system to stop working. Due to this, Tata Garden’s water tanks were not filled properly, affecting water supply in Wadgaonsheri, Sanjay Park, Vimannagar, MHADA Colony, SRA, Kulkarni Garage, Yamunanagar, Rajiv Gandhi North and South, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Lohegaon, Chandannagar, and Kharadi. For the past two days, residents have been receiving insufficient water supply. Even after multiple complaints to the PMC water supply department, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, residents gathered at the Wadgaonsheri pumping station with letters from former corporators, requesting water tankers. PMC officials instructed private tanker contractors to send water tankers to affected areas. However, the contractors refused and insisted on supplying water to Kharadi and Chandannagar first.

On Friday, frustrated by the situation, activists from all political parties protested in front of the pumping station. They demanded action against the unfair practices of tanker owners and urged the administration to intervene immediately.

Indrabhan Randive, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said, “The damaged cable of Bhama Askhed Dam’s jackwell has been replaced, and the problem was solved on Saturday. However, it will take a couple of days to streamline the water supply with adequate pressure. To ensure proper water supply to affected areas, the PMC has decided to stop water supply to private tankers until regular supply is restored. PMC provides water to 50 private tankers daily for a fixed charge, which they then sell to societies.”