Water from 81 out of 82 sources on Palkhi route found unfit for consumption

Officials said that water samples from all 82 sources were sent to government-run sub-regional laboratories for testing between June 12 and June 20. The samples were taken from villages in and around Baramati such as Medad, Malegaon, Budruk, Undavadisupe, Undavadi Kade Pathar, Barhanpur, Pimpali and Katewadi located on the Palkhi route. According to the reports, water from 81 out of the 82 sources is unfit for consumption.

A senior official from the district health department on condition of anonymity said that most of the water samples from city areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are safe and fit for consumption as the water sources are regularly cleaned and maintained. “The water samples unfit for consumption are from water sources in rural parts of Pune in villages located on the Palkhi route. Drinking unfit or unsafe water can cause gastroenteritis, jaundice, typhoid, cholera or diarrhoea. We have started cleaning and treatment measures, including chlorination to make the water from the wells fit for drinking,” he said.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said that before the Palkhi arrives, water samples from all water sources on the route are sent to laboratories for testing. “The samples are taken from water sources like wells, borewells and taps. It is acceptable that water samples might be unsafe or unfit for consumption. The aim is to identify such water sources and check if the water from them is safe and fit for consumption,” he said.

Dr Pawar informed that water sources within a five-kilometre radius of the Palkhi route have been considered as it cannot be predicted from where the Warkaris will consume water for cooking or drinking. “The unfit water samples will be sent again for testing after treatment. If the water samples are still unfit, respective water sources will be sealed and one staff will be stationed at the location to make sure people don’t use that water,” he said.