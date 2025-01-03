Water tanker vendor & driver arrested for supplying STP water to Kharadi housing society

Following an FIR (first information report) against a private water tanker vendor for supplying sewage treatment plant (STP) water as potable water to the upscale Nyati Elysia Housing Society in Kharadi, the police arrested two accused, Srinivas Dasari and Ajay Dasari, who were remanded to judicial custody on Friday. Between October 7, 2024 and December 17, 2024, the accused made a total 28 deliveries to Nyati Elysia according to both the society and the register of the said STP. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move comes days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) probed the incident. The police last week lodged an FIR against Srinivas Dasari, 40, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence); 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide); 318 (4) (cheating that dishonestly induces someone to deliver property, alter, or destroy valuable security); and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability). Srinivas Dasari runs a water tanker business with Ajay Dasari as the tanker driver. According to the FIR, the duo supplied water from a nearby STP as drinking water to the residents of Nyati Elysia despite their agreement with the housing society to supply borewell water.

Between October 7, 2024 and December 17, 2024, the accused made a total 28 deliveries to Nyati Elysia according to both the society and the register of the said STP. The deliveries were made despite being aware of the dangerous consequences of consuming STP water. More than 80 to 100 residents of Nyati Elysia fell ill after consuming the STP water, sparking serious health concerns. While the housing society gets water from the PMC through taps and one tanker supplying drinking water, it has to rely on at least 30 to 35 water tankers from two vendors every day due to the large number of residents.

Sanjay Chavan, senior police inspector at Kharadi police station, said, “We are currently investigating this and are looking for other offenders who have committed similar water-related crimes. We also request that people be more aware of the source of the water they consume.”

The residents of Nyati Elysia are set to protest the supply of dirty water through tankers as also the insufficient PMC water supply. Meanwhile, the PMC has made it mandatory for all tankers supplying STP water to be painted green and carry a label stating, ‘This is not drinking water; it is STP water’.