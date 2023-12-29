Weather woes: 22 more flights to Delhi cancelled due to fog

The flight operations between Pune and Delhi continue to be affected even on the third day, as 22 more flights were cancelled within 24 hours from December 28 midnight to December 29 midnight. Flight cancellations have disrupted the travel plans of citizens throughout the busy festive season of Christmas and the end of the year. (HT PHOTO)

Flight cancellations have disrupted the travel plans of citizens throughout the busy festive season of Christmas and the end of the year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune, due to the dense fog situation at New Delhi airport, five of the flights scheduled for arrival in Pune from Delhi were called off, with three departures from Pune cancelled on Friday.

“A total of eight flights were cancelled on Friday in the first half of the schedule, which runs from Thursday midnight to Friday noon. Then, later in the day, 14 more flights were cancelled, for a total of 22 cancellations,” stated Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke.

The sudden cancellations have affected travel plans and onward journeys of many passengers going out on vacations or business meetings.

“We had a flight to Delhi, and from there we had a group booking for a trip around Delhi, Agra, and Mathura. However, because our flight was cancelled, all of our further travel plans were disrupted,” said Ramesh Chavan, a senior citizen.

Another passenger, Rishikesh Moharkar, stated on X, “Our flight AI850 Pune to Delhi was delayed, causing us to miss our connecting flights AC51 and AC8821. We will miss our connecting flight due to delays, and no airline is prepared to reschedule our tickets (sic).”