Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Feb 20-22)

Friday; 7pm

The Box Too, FC Road

Samuel Beckett’s absurdist existential 1953 classic gets a sharp, intimate revival, courtesy of Dev Chakraborty, who keeps the staging lean and the delivery crisp. Devanshu Mansetta and Animesh Yadav bring a lived-in chemistry that makes Vladimir and Estragon feel less like abstract symbols and more like two men you’ve met on a tired day. “Nothing happens. Nobody comes. Nobody goes.” It’s bleakly funny and unexpectedly moving.

₹400 Book on BookMyShow.

Pune Comic Con 2026 (Pop-culture festival)

Saturday & Sunday; 11am

Mayfield Yash Garden, Bibwewadi

The city’s biggest, boldest celebration of fandom returns with comics, anime, collectables, gaming zones and the most committed cosplay crowd you’ll see. This edition features the Indian Championship of Cosplay qualifier with daily prizes of ₹75,000, plus immersive zones from Crunchyroll, PlayStation, Lenovo and Intel. There will be creator meet-and-greets, rare merch and the electric joy of being surrounded by people who love the same worlds you do.

From ₹899. Book on District by Zomato.

Visages: Portrait Exhibition (Group exhibition)

April to June; gallery hours

Aundh Art Heritage, Aundh

Visages showcases a wide array of styles and interpretations within the genre of portraiture. This three-month exploration, curated by the Senica Art Foundation, features works by several artists, including Dilip Dudhane and Shubada Bhosale. This is your chance to take a closer look at how different creators approach the human face. Light-filled rooms, thoughtful placement, and varied interpretations make it ideal for a quiet afternoon spent considering faces as maps of memory, mood, and identity - the people we are behind our masks.

Free entry.

The Social Lives of Musical Instruments (Lecture)

Saturday; 4:30pm-6:30pm

Malaka Spice, Koregaon Park

Ethnomusicologist and researcher Mohanish Jaju traces the journeys of instruments that have travelled across borders, absorbed cultures and shaped musical identities. Look forward to a detailed examination of the ancestry, evolution, and identity of instruments such as the sehtar, sarinda, and ghijak, among others. There’s a relaxed half-hour Q&A session over mead and mocktails at the end of the talk. If music and history are your jam, don’t miss this.

₹899. Book on Urbanaut

Poets of Pune: Open Mic (Multilingual poetry)

Sunday; 1–3pm & 3:30–5:30pm

Redbrick Offices, Senapati Bapat Road

Hindi, Marathi, Urdu and English speakers get their moment in the spotlight. There are two sessions to choose from: you can be a performer or a member of the supportive audience. The room is intimate in the best way. Listeners pay attention, stories find shape, and strangers often leave a little more familiar. If you’ve been carrying a poem around in your notes app and overthinking it, this is a safe community event to test it out.

₹300 for performers; ₹200 for the audience. Contact for registration: 8530555490

Handblock Printing Workshop (Craft workshop)

Friday; 10:30am-1:00pm

Vividhata Handblock Studio, Erandwane

Get a hands-on introduction to one of India’s most enduring craft traditions. Participants of all ages can learn to work with carved wooden blocks and explore both natural and synthetic dyes. Learn how alignment, pressure and layering can turn simple repeating patterns into intricate textiles. It’s beginner-friendly, tactile and absorbing, the kind of workshop that allows you to focus on the task at hand without distraction. An added bonus: you leave with your unique, handmade, printed piece and a new appreciation for the labour behind this timeless fabric art.

₹999. Book on District.in

Sahyadri Wildlife Photography Camp (Nature photography)

Friday to Sunday;

Wild One Field Station & Nature Stay, Pikule–Terwan

An immersive, nature-centred weekend for anyone curious about birding and photography. A small-group camp sits deep in the Sahyadris, where the forest still feels like it remembers history first-hand. Seasoned naturalists who actually know where the Malabar trogon likes to sulk and when the Ceylon frogmouth blinks awake do the guiding. You’ll spend your time chasing light, colour and rare species, ending the day with editing sessions and stories from the field. All meals, stay, and mentorship bundled in. All you need is to grab your gear and go.

₹8,999. Call 9766434163 / 9503917111 / 9483651000.