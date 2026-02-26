Edit Profile
crown
    Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Feb 27-March 1)

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Karakuri Art Workshop: Mechanical Sculptures (Art & Engineering)

    Karakuri Art Workshop: Mechanical Sculptures (Art & Engineering) will be held in FC Road Social, Shivajinagar. (Bookmyshow website)
    Saturday, Feb 28; 11am – 12:30pm

    FC Road Social, Shivajinagar

    If you’ve ever been mesmerised by the workings of a clockwork toy, here’s your chance to actually build one. This workshop introduces the traditional Japanese art of karakuri, where you spend 90 minutes creating simple mechanical artworks that move via gears and levers, rather than batteries. It’s a perfect bridge for those who love both art and physics or just like taking things apart. You’ll spend your time tinkering and creating a moving piece that feels alive. It’s tactile, satisfying, and a great way to engage the problem-solving part of your brain while being creative.

    From 1,200. Book on BookMyShow

    Kommune Pune Marathi Open Mic (Poetry, Storytelling & Music)

    Sunday; 4pm

    The Third Space, SB Road

    Catch fresh local talent performing in Marathi. Hosts Mayuresh Kale and Sakshi steer this evening of raw, real performances where Pune’s budding poets and musicians come together with purpose. Forget the polished, over-rehearsed sets of mainstream clubs; this is where real stories find their voice. Whether you’re a closet writer with a notebook full of poems and songs or just someone who appreciates the cadence of Marathi literature, don’t miss this. The energy here is intimate, welcoming, and deeply accepting of all expressions.

    219 Book on Skillbox

    Mandar Bhide Live: Nava Show (Stand-up Comedy)

    Saturday; 8pm

    Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, JM Road

    Mandar Bhide walks on stage with the easy confidence of a guy who’s been doing clean comedy long before it was trendy. A pioneer of the Marathi circuit, he flips between Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarati without ever dropping the ball. His new hour, Nava Show, blends unique observations from his corporate past with the relatable, everyday circus of married life. There are no cheap, shocking jokes here; just clever writing, solid timing, and a style that somehow works for everyone.

    From 499. Book on BookMyShow.

    Pune Heritage Walk

    Sunday; 9am - 12pm

    Start point: Shaniwar Wada (Dili Darwaza)

    The Western Routes’ heritage walk is the kind of Sunday plan that makes you fall back in love with your own neighbourhood. Over three unhurried hours, you’ll amble through Pune’s oldest lanes, from Shaniwar Wada to Kasba Ganpati and the bustling corridors of Mandai.It promises to share a collection of stories about Peshwas, traders, and the political gossip that shaped the old bazaars. It’s equal parts juicy historic details and local food trail, with hot chai and snacks to keep you going through the city’s architectural evolution. Bring a cap and comfy walking shoes.

    625pp. Book on facebook.com/thewesternroutes | 9405591758

    Silhouette Mastery: The Art of Form (Photography Workshop)

    Sunday; 1pm

    The Arts Motion Studio, Kothrud

    A focused, hands-on session for anyone who wants to turn simple outlines into striking art. This beginner-friendly workshop breaks down the craft of silhouette photography. You can learn to use backlighting, angles, and contrast to create dramatic, high-impact frames that look far more complex than they actually are. Whether you shoot on a professional DSLR or just a stubborn old phone, the goal is composition and storytelling through shape. There’s some theory, but it’s more about getting behind the lens with studio setups to see what comes together.

    From 750. Register on @theartsmotionstudio | 9923779421

    Amrita Kaur: The Voice Within (Live vocal performance)

    Saturday; 1.30pm to 4.30pm

    Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity Pune

    Born in the UK and raised across Malaysia and New Zealand, Amrita Kaur has earned global recognition for her command of Gurbani Kirtan, Ghazals, Sufi music, Punjabi folk, and Hindi film songs. Her India tour now stops at Pune with a rare midday concert for those of us who love crystal-clear vocals and effortless movement across genres. Framed as a ‘Rouhani’, or spiritual journey, the tour marks a heartfelt return to her roots, bringing her refined, internationally honed artistry to Indian audiences. If you’re craving a soulful, immersive musical experience, this is the one to catch.

    From 999. Book on AllEvents.

