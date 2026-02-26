Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Feb 27-March 1)

Karakuri Art Workshop: Mechanical Sculptures (Art & Engineering) Karakuri Art Workshop: Mechanical Sculptures (Art & Engineering) will be held in FC Road Social, Shivajinagar. (Bookmyshow website)

Saturday, Feb 28; 11am – 12:30pm

FC Road Social, Shivajinagar

If you’ve ever been mesmerised by the workings of a clockwork toy, here’s your chance to actually build one. This workshop introduces the traditional Japanese art of karakuri, where you spend 90 minutes creating simple mechanical artworks that move via gears and levers, rather than batteries. It’s a perfect bridge for those who love both art and physics or just like taking things apart. You’ll spend your time tinkering and creating a moving piece that feels alive. It’s tactile, satisfying, and a great way to engage the problem-solving part of your brain while being creative.

From ₹1,200. Book on BookMyShow

Kommune Pune Marathi Open Mic (Poetry, Storytelling & Music)

Sunday; 4pm

The Third Space, SB Road

Catch fresh local talent performing in Marathi. Hosts Mayuresh Kale and Sakshi steer this evening of raw, real performances where Pune’s budding poets and musicians come together with purpose. Forget the polished, over-rehearsed sets of mainstream clubs; this is where real stories find their voice. Whether you’re a closet writer with a notebook full of poems and songs or just someone who appreciates the cadence of Marathi literature, don’t miss this. The energy here is intimate, welcoming, and deeply accepting of all expressions.

₹219 Book on Skillbox

Mandar Bhide Live: Nava Show (Stand-up Comedy)

Saturday; 8pm

Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, JM Road

Mandar Bhide walks on stage with the easy confidence of a guy who’s been doing clean comedy long before it was trendy. A pioneer of the Marathi circuit, he flips between Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarati without ever dropping the ball. His new hour, Nava Show, blends unique observations from his corporate past with the relatable, everyday circus of married life. There are no cheap, shocking jokes here; just clever writing, solid timing, and a style that somehow works for everyone.

From ₹499. Book on BookMyShow.

Pune Heritage Walk

Sunday; 9am - 12pm

Start point: Shaniwar Wada (Dili Darwaza)

The Western Routes’ heritage walk is the kind of Sunday plan that makes you fall back in love with your own neighbourhood. Over three unhurried hours, you’ll amble through Pune’s oldest lanes, from Shaniwar Wada to Kasba Ganpati and the bustling corridors of Mandai.It promises to share a collection of stories about Peshwas, traders, and the political gossip that shaped the old bazaars. It’s equal parts juicy historic details and local food trail, with hot chai and snacks to keep you going through the city’s architectural evolution. Bring a cap and comfy walking shoes.

₹625pp. Book on facebook.com/thewesternroutes | 9405591758

Silhouette Mastery: The Art of Form (Photography Workshop)

Sunday; 1pm

The Arts Motion Studio, Kothrud

A focused, hands-on session for anyone who wants to turn simple outlines into striking art. This beginner-friendly workshop breaks down the craft of silhouette photography. You can learn to use backlighting, angles, and contrast to create dramatic, high-impact frames that look far more complex than they actually are. Whether you shoot on a professional DSLR or just a stubborn old phone, the goal is composition and storytelling through shape. There’s some theory, but it’s more about getting behind the lens with studio setups to see what comes together.

From ₹750. Register on @theartsmotionstudio | 9923779421

Amrita Kaur: The Voice Within (Live vocal performance)

Saturday; 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity Pune

Born in the UK and raised across Malaysia and New Zealand, Amrita Kaur has earned global recognition for her command of Gurbani Kirtan, Ghazals, Sufi music, Punjabi folk, and Hindi film songs. Her India tour now stops at Pune with a rare midday concert for those of us who love crystal-clear vocals and effortless movement across genres. Framed as a ‘Rouhani’, or spiritual journey, the tour marks a heartfelt return to her roots, bringing her refined, internationally honed artistry to Indian audiences. If you’re craving a soulful, immersive musical experience, this is the one to catch.

From ₹999. Book on AllEvents.