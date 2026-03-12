Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (March 13-15)

Indian Ocean at NH7 Weekender (Fusion rock concert) At NH7 Weekender, Indian Ocean’s set promises both nostalgia and energy. (HT file photo)

Friday-Sunday; 3pm-10pm

Mahalaxmi Lawns

Three decades in, Indian Ocean remains one of India’s most influential fusion bands, mixing rock, folk, classical and sonic sounds into their songs. From Kandisa to Bandeh, the band’s catalogue has become part of the subcontinent’s musical DNA. At NH7 Weekender, their set promises both nostalgia and energy. This feels like a must-see with a good friend.

From ₹2,700. Book on district.in/events/nh7-weekender-pune-2026-buy-tickets

Halwa by Amit Tandon (Stand-up comedy)

Saturday; 7pm

Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar

Amit Tandon is back on stage in a format that finally lets him explore every side of his career: The Indian Idol alum, the TV-serial hero, and the singer who can switch things up with ease. His special centres on life, marriage, and family drama. The title Halwa serves as a metaphor for the sweet and sometimes complex nature of relationships. There are witty, relatable observations and clean jokes that resonate with people of all ages.

From ₹499. Book on BookMyShow.

Exploring String Theory – Pint of View (Lecture)

Saturday; 4.30pm-6.30pm

Malaka Spice, Koregaon Park

Pint of View’s lecture-in-a-bar tackles string theory. It promises to be an accessible 45-50-minute talk with 15-30 minutes of Q&A, and a 30-minute mixer. Physicist, likely Shubho Roy (a specialist in String Theory and Quantum Gravity), will attempt to explain cosmic weirdness. Hello black holes and the idea that the universe might just be a hologram. The room is mostly a great mix: Curious engineers, humanities nerds, and people who just enjoy having their brains stretched through the course of a fun evening.

₹899 onwards. Book on @pintofviewpune / Urbanaut.com

Bazaar Vibes: Padwa Special Flea Market (Local bazaar)

All weekend; 12pm – 9pm

Suryadatta College Ground, Bavdhan

A smaller, indie-leaning flea bazaar that brings together potters, textile artists, illustrators, vintage collectors, and that one stall that always sells handmade soaps shaped like modaks. The mood is slow and friendly, and it’s the kind of place where you browse for 10 minutes and somehow end up in a conversation about handlooms with the stall owner. It’s great for picking up a few festive gifts, discovering a new craft maker, or just strolling through without an agenda.

Free entry. Details on Eventsgram

Karakuri Art Workshop (Japanese craft)

Sunday; 4pm – 5.30pm

FC Road Social, Shivaji Nagar

Get introduced to Karakuri, Japanese mechanical puppets powered by simple gears and levers. Spend your afternoon building one from scratch. It’s one part engineering puzzle, one part art therapy, and entirely satisfying when your little paper automaton finally clacks to life. Perfect for designers, hobby tinkerers, stationery hoarders, and anyone who enjoys a crafty Sunday away from screens.

₹1499 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Night With Chekhov (Hindi theatre)

Sunday; 7pm - 8.10pm

Dramalay School of Acting, Baner Rd

Chekhov’s sharpest short stories get the stage treatment in this Hindi double-bill by the Playhouse Theatre Society. Two satirical narratives explore fear, class anxiety, and the fragile nature of human sensitivity. The humour is clever, the commentary on class and human absurdity stings, and the staging feels personal. It’s the kind of theatre evening where the jokes feel timeless because people haven’t changed much since the 1890s. We’re all still insecure, dramatic, and painfully funny without trying. A great choice if you want a cultural Sunday night that isn’t heavy but still gives you pause for thought.

₹200 onward. Book on BookMyShow