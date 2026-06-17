Well tragedy: Rural police arrest liaison officer

Solapur rural police on Tuesday arrested Vaibhav Jare, 40, a liaison officer associated with Roadways Solution India Infra Limited, in connection with the Tandulwadi well tragedy in Malshiras taluka that claimed eight lives. Investigators said he handled project-related documentation and coordination with local residents. (HT)

According to the police, Jare of Tandulwadi village acted as the primary link between villagers and the company executing the road project. Investigators said he handled project-related documentation and coordination with local residents. Based on witness statements and evidence collected during the probe, police identified his alleged role in the case and arrested him.

“Statements indicate that Jare made several commitments to local residents on behalf of the company to facilitate the project, but failed to fulfil them,” a senior police officer said.

The arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into Sunday’s accident in which a mini-tempo carrying 16 devotees plunged into an open water-filled, unprotected roadside well near Tandulwadi on the Satara-Pandharpur State Highway, killing eight people and injuring eight others.

The FIR alleges that Navjyot Gadokh of Roadways Solution India Infra Limited, Pune, and others involved in the construction and supervision of the highway failed to implement basic safety measures despite being aware of the well’s proximity to the road.

Further investigation is carried out by assistant inspector Aashish Kamble at Velapur police station.

Collector orders safety measures

Solapur district collector Karthikeyan S directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to immediately implement safety measures at accident-prone locations along the Pandharpur-Satara highway.

During an inspection of the accident site, the collector noted three open wells located dangerously close to the highway within Tandulwadi limits and instructed officials to construct protective walls and safety barriers around them without delay. Residents told the collector that accidents frequently occur on the stretch and raised concerns about road quality and recurring potholes on the Ughade bridge.