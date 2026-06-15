Wells beside roads, deaths waiting to happen

The death of eight devotees in Solapur district on Sunday after their pickup vehicle plunged into a roadside well has once again exposed an uncomfortable truth about infrastructure development in Maharashtra: roads are often built faster than they are made safe. According to villagers, another vehicle had fallen into a roadside well in the same area barely two weeks earlier. No lives were lost then. This time, eight people died. (FILE)

The victims were returning from a religious pilgrimage when their vehicle veered off the Satara–Pandharpur road near Tandulwadi village in Malshiras taluka and fell into a well located beside the carriageway. Seven others survived after local residents and fellow travellers jumped into the water and rescued them before emergency services arrived.

As investigators piece together the circumstances that led to the accident, one aspect of the tragedy stands out. According to villagers, another vehicle had fallen into a roadside well in the same area barely two weeks earlier. No lives were lost then. This time, eight people died.

The Solapur district collector has already pointed to the absence of adequate barricading around the well as a matter requiring investigation. The well’s owner has claimed that road widening work brought the carriageway closer to the well and that repeated requests for protective measures went unanswered.

Whether these allegations are eventually proven or not, they raise a larger issue that extends far beyond one village in Solapur.

Road accidents happen everywhere as drivers make mistakes, vehicles develop mechanical faults or roads become slippery during rain. No government can eliminate accidents entirely. What governments can do, however, is ensure that a momentary error does not automatically become a fatal one.

That is the philosophy behind modern road engineering. Highways across the world are designed on the assumption that vehicles will occasionally leave the road. Therefore, engineers create buffers, crash barriers, guard rails, embankment protection and clear zones to reduce the consequences of such incidents.

However, infrastructure projects often focus on the road itself while paying inadequate attention to what lies immediately beyond its edge.

A motorist who loses control should ideally encounter a safety barrier. Instead, in many parts of the state, the vehicle may encounter an open well, an unprotected culvert, a deep drain, a steep embankment or an excavation left unattended.

The result is that what begins as a road accident frequently turns into a disaster.

The timing of the Solapur tragedy is significant because it comes at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented phase of road construction. State highways are being widened, district roads upgraded, and new connectivity projects announced across regions. These projects are essential for economic growth. Better roads reduce travel time, improve access to markets and stimulate investment.

But infrastructure development cannot be measured solely in kilometres constructed.

A road project should not be considered complete merely because the asphalt has been laid and traffic has started moving. Safety infrastructure is not an optional add-on. It is an integral part of the project.

Unfortunately, responsibility for safety often falls into a grey zone. Contractors blame design consultants. Consultants point to approved plans. Local authorities say the project belongs to another department. By the time accountability is discussed, the project is already in use, and the hazards remain.

The problem is not limited to one district. A similar incident was reported recently in the Nashik district, where a vehicle reportedly plunged into a roadside well. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against the owner of the well, which did not have railings. Across rural Maharashtra, one can find roads running dangerously close to wells, canals, quarries and water bodies with little or no protective infrastructure.

Every major road project should undergo an independent safety audit not only before completion but also after traffic begins using the route. Such audits must identify wells, water bodies, drains, steep drops and other hazards within a specified distance from the roadway. The findings should be made public, and corrective measures should be mandatory rather than advisory.

Equally important is the need to listen to local communities. Villagers are often the first to notice dangerous spots. When residents repeatedly warn authorities about a particular stretch, those warnings should trigger immediate inspections rather than waiting for a tragedy to validate them.

The heroic efforts of villagers in Solapur undoubtedly prevented an even greater loss of life. But the real measure of governance is not how effectively people respond after an accident. It is whether known risks are addressed before an accident occurs.

The deaths in Malshiras should not be viewed merely as another road mishap. They should serve as a reminder that infrastructure is not just about construction. It is also about protection.

Because a road that brings people closer to opportunity should never bring them closer to death.