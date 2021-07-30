What’s the buzz in Pune: July 30-August 7

Shower gel-making workshopLearn to make sulfate and paraben-free shower gel. Learn about ingredients used, the sterilisation process and how to make a gel base and variants.Registration fee: Rs2,250 per person (including videos and detailed PDF).To register call +91 8306363530 / 9428110033When: July 30 Where: Online

Embroidered art workshopEmbroider your own art statement at the beginner-friendly class. Learn the basics of this classic craft. Learn how to prep your embroidery hoop, how to create and transfer your design onto fabric, how to start and end your embroidery project, and how to create essential embroidery stitches, such as the running stitch, backstitch, split stitch and more. Cost: Rs1,400/- (inclusive of kit) When Aug 1; 11am-1:30pmWhere: Urja Art Studio, Wakad

Abstract portrait paintingBanjara Gypsy presents this workshop with artist Chandrima Mandal. The artwork must incorporate two faculties: first it must utilise the concept of portraiture in some way; and second it must be abstract, meaning it must deal with the realm of ideas, or at least avoid a purely objective or representational approach to reality.Online link will be shared post registration. Enrol now for the class. It will be funTo register contact Banjara Gypsy on +91 9632940054 When: August 1 onwardsWhere: Online

Origami workshopLearn from home with NiksOrigami. Learn to fold new intermediate-level Origami bookmarks. Learn four or more bookmarks in each session. Both sessions will teach different bookmarks.To register go https://www.facebook.com/Niksorigami or @Niksorigami on InstagramWhen: July 31; Session 1: 4-6 pm; Session 2: 8-10pm Where: Online

The sketching and pencil shading workshop is open to all above the age of 10. (HT PHOTO)

Sketching and pencil shading Learn sketching and pencil shading with us in a structured 14-day course. Learn concave forms. You will learn how light and shadows operate on concave forms like cups and bowls, as well as how to create the illusion of convexity in your drawings. You will learn how to scale the basic shading process in order to shade complex subjects. Open to all above the age of 10. Cost: ₹3,500 per person (14 classes)When: July 30-August 5; 4pm – 5pmWhere: Online

Resin art workshop In this Resin art workshop our instructor will walk you through the process. You will learn what resin is and what you should pay attention to when working with epoxy resin. We give you a step-by-step guide on how to create your first resin work. Charges: Rs1,800 per personTo register contact - 8097020702 When: August 1; 2:30 pmWhere: Online

India Bake ShowJoin us for 30 ‘live’ masterclasses on emerging techniques across baking and cake decorating from top chefs and cake artists. Each masterclass will be delivered ‘live’ with a Q&A by the trainer. Charges: ₹895 per personTo register go to https://homebakers.co.in/india-bake-show-2021When: August 5-8; 10am-6pm Where: Online

English workshop for childrenAre you worried about your children losing interest in education due to the pandemic? This August we are conducting various workshops for children to get accustomed to online classes and learn To register contact 91 8754499967 When: August 1 onwardsWhere: online