What’s the buzz in Pune: June 18-24

“Coolphi”: workshop on PhilosophyTeam IAPAR is all set to bring to you “Coolphi”, a three- day introductory workshop to Philosophy. Questions about the nature of the world, our existence, what is life and much more will be tackled. The workshop introduces the discipline that addresses such questions, namely, Philosophy. To register: call +917775052719 or email iapar.contact@gmail.comWhen: June 18 and 19; 6pm to 8 pm; June 20, 10 am to 1 pmWhere: Online

The art of making Mediterranean tiles Learn to make an artwork with complete step-by-step guidance with expert demonstrations. Make an Indigo- coloured tile design inspired from Mediterranean culture using grids and symmetry techniques. You will need watercolours, watercolour paper (A4/A5), round brushes, palette and a rough cloth, masking tape, tracing paper, rough A4 copier paper, a geometry box, and a 12-inch scale. Recording will be available for 72 hours after the session. Cost of admission: ₹99/- per headTo register online call +919725347694When: June 19, 2021; 4pm Where: Online

Standup comedy workshop Learn the basics of standup comedy by understanding how to create and perform jokes in this workshop, where you will learn the techniques to develop comedy from daily chores. The workshop will be conducted by Amit Khuva, founder of ‘Cafe Comedy’ and a well-known comedian. Cost: ₹299/- per personTo register call 9512182874When: June 19, 20; 10am to 11am Where: Online

Workshop on working with ocean resin At this workshop, using ocean resin, you will learn to make coasters and a shell jewellery dish. As absolute beginners you will be taught resin pouring techniques, resin marbling, casting sand, how to make realistic waves and adding embellishments to resin art; all in a ‘live’ demo onlineTo register online call call 08097020702 or email studionatasha@yahoo.comWhen: Jun 19; 2:30 pm to 4:30 pmWhere: Online

Late-night writing circleThis circle is all about writing. Are you not finding the time to write? Do you feel blocked? Ideas dried up? Learn how to cut through the noise and capture your fleeting thoughts on paper. Meet like-minded people hoping to improve their writing. All you need is a pen and paper. This is suitable for anyone above the age of 16 years. Conducted by Akshay Gajria, is a Mumbai-based writing coachTo register email akshay@talltales.in or WhatsApp 9920077055Fee: ₹750 per person.When: Friday, June 18; 11pm to midnight Where: Online

Vedic mathematics |In this workshop, learn the concepts of Vedic mathematics. After an introduction to Vedic mathematics, learn how to incorporate it into the present school curriculum. Vedic maths is an excellent tool for developing an interest in numbers and making calculations fun. The workshop is given by by Dr Yogesh Chandna, author and certified Vedic mathematics’ trainer.Cost: 199/- per personTo register online call 7015761074When: June 19 and 20; 2pm-4pm Where: Online

Yoga on the ‘gram‘Live’ yoga sessions with Pranit Shilimkar from Fitnesstalks’.Entry: FreeWhen: Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; 6:30 amWhere: Instagram @fitnesstalks.india

Improv drama workshop Learn the magic of drama with a tinge of improve, with Saloni Prasad and Apsara Iyengar. Build an original story through with games and activities. Open for children of all ages.For details call +91 98799 18914When: Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday till June 25; 5pm to 6pm Where: Online