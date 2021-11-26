What’s the buzz in Pune: November 26-December 2

Virtual Salon: Stories from the studios

Join the Goethe-Institut Pune and Alliance Française de Pune for a chat with Prakash Magdum, director, National Film Archive of India and Sonam Lodhi, pianist.

Registration mandatory on a first-come, first-served basis via linktr.ee/goethepune

When: Friday, November 26; 5pm

Where: Online

Drum O Fun!

Play drums, djembe or any rhythm instrument! No experience of rhythm is needed just a smile on your face and enjoy playing a rhythm with folks.

Entry fee: ₹300-Rs500

To register go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1642691222556854/

When: Friday, November 26; 5pm- 7pm

Cooking classes

Reema’s Swad cooking classes teach vegetarian and eggless plum cakes, cookies, ginger bread and decorations.

To register call 8939566195

When: Friday, November 26; 11am-2pm

Where: Online

Abacus competition

Learn Indian Abacus online to improve the educational growth of your child.

To register call 9444952532 or email admin@indianabacus.com

When: Friday, November 26,7am to 6:30pm

Where: Online

High Big Gigs: featuring F16’s

Experience an alternative band hailing from Chennai, with music that echoes melancholia, and grapples with the mundanity of everyday life. The famous F16s are taking centre stage this Friday Night with beat-driven yet innately melodic alternative Indie and Dance Punk

When: Friday, November 26; 8pm

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon park

Is God a Taoist? – the stage performance

Written by Raymond Smullyan and directed by Vidyanidhee Vanarase, “Is God a Taoist?” is a dialogue between ‘God’ and ‘a mortal’. It is a series of ideas that treats a wide variety of subjects about life, free will, freedom and responsibilities.

When: Sunday, November 28; 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre, 730, 7th & 8th floor, Marvel Vista, Lullanagar

Coffee essence workshop - meditative painting

Coffee Essence Workshop is basically coffee painting. Compositions can be made with just coffee and water on cartridge sheets with paintbrushes. The intriguing factor in this art form is how a simple coffee concoction is used to derive different tones get various patterns in place and finally it sums up into an art work.

Fees: Rs1,500 per head

To register: call 8758557238.

When: Sunday, November 28; 3:30pm to 6:30pm

Where: Online

Spotlight sessions: Open mic

Join us on any of our two events happening over this weekend. Humble Discoveries are a team of artists and creators aspiring to build a global community where genuine talent can be discovered nurtured and promoted.

To register call +91 8369261833

When: Sunday, November 28; 8pm to 10pm

Where: Online

Tribute to AC/DC & Guns N Roses by 2Blue

Tribute nights are back and High Spirits has a Guns’n’Roses and AC/DC tribute happening to make sure you have ended your weekend on the perfect note, with none other than 2Blue.

When: Sunday, November 28; 8pm onward

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon park

Da High Cookout featuring DJ Sa

DJ SA is none other than India’s premier hip hop/trap DJ, voted India’s best Hip-Hop DJ at the inaugral VH1 MyFav Awards in the past. Having a key role in promoting Hip Hop/Trap music, Dj SA can be seen performing regularly at clubs all around the country, also opening for the likes of Akon, Charmillionaire, Kardinal Ofishall, Sean Kingston, and DJ Green Lantern.

When: Sunday, November 28; 1:30pm

Where: High Spirtis, Koregaon park