Wholesale vegetable market, retailers call one-day strike

The fruit, vegetable, onion and potato wholesale market at Gultekdi Market Yard remained closed on Wednesday in support of the demand for Maratha reservation. Office-bearers of various organisations including the Market Yard Agents’ Association, Flower Market Agents’ Association, and Workers’ Union, too, called a one-day hunger strike inside the Market Yard premises in support of the demand for Maratha reservation. On Wednesday, all business at Market Yard was suspended and the market premises were in a state of chaos. The strike was mainly observed by traders from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), flower market and the Mahatma Phule Mandai Market in the old city area. The bandh led to retailers scrambling for vegetable (and other) stock, which dipped, causing inconvenience to consumers. As commercial establishments were abruptly closed, customers out for Diwali shopping were inconvenienced no end.

On the eve of the festive season, citizens had to face inconvenience due to the strike. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, retailers at Mahatma Phule Mandai Market, Shukrawar Peth, including Market Yard, shut down all business. The traders claimed that earlier this week, they had informed APMC traders of the proposed strike. The farmers too did not bring agricultural produce to the wholesale market. Maratha outfits supported the merchant strike by participating in it along with the farmers.

Dilip Kalbhor, chairman, APMC, said, “Farmers seemed to have supported the Maratha reservation, so today their goods did not come to Gultekdi Market Committee. As per the rules, the APMC could not be closed, so the fruit market and Bhusar Market continued. There were 14 carts of fruits and vegetables in the market. The goods were sold by the farmers themselves. Agents, traders and workers however called a complete strike for the day.”

Meanwhile, various other area-based traders and business organisations also called a strike. In Katraj and Dattanagar Jambhulwadi Road area, traders called a one-day strike in support of the Maratha reservation demand.

While citizens had to face inconvenience due to the strike. Charu Shinde from Padmavati area, said, “I had gone to Market Yard today to purchase vegetables for a party organised at home. As it was closed, I had to buy vegetables at higher prices from another part of the city.”

