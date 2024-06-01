Will initiate action after committee report on JJB: Pune police

As the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members have come under scrutiny after a single member of the bench asked the minor to work with traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident while granting bail a day after the accident on May 19, police said they are waiting for the committee report to probe the non-judicial members of the board. Officials confirmed that they are on the look out for an unknown person who was involved in the manipulation of CCTV cameras installed at the minor’s home and in the nearby locality. (HT PHOTO)

A senior police officer from Pune city police said, “We are waiting for the committee report from the state women and child development department. We will decide on an action plan after that.”

After the bail was given to the juvenile by a single member of the JJ Board, the Maharashtra government set up a committee to probe the conduct of the JJB members and check if norms were followed while issuing the orders in the case.

Prashant Narnavare, commissioner of the women and child department, said, “We are expecting the report from the committee by the end of this week and accordingly we will take further steps.”

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kasba Peth, Ravindra Dhangekar has also demanded that a detailed probe be initiated in the case.

“This case is a good example of how wealthy people can use the entire system as per their wish. This system is not for poor people but it works only for wealthy people,’’ he said.

CCTVs at juvenile’s home manipulated: Police

Officials confirmed that they are on the look out for an unknown person who was involved in the manipulation of CCTV cameras installed at the minor’s home and in the nearby locality.

During the investigation, police confiscated all CCTV cameras and DVRs installed at the residence of the minor. It was found that CCTV footage was tampered with and manipulated. However, the juvenile’s parents, including his father and grandfather, are not cooperating with police during interrogation, said officials.