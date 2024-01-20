Winter chill to continue in Pune for next 3 days

For the last four days, Pune has been experiencing a rising trend in minimum temperature across the district. However, the cooler northern winds are making a strong impact in the region, as a result, Pune is experiencing chill in many areas. As per the IMD forecast, Pune city will continue to experience dry weather along with a clear sky for the next 72 hours, and at the same time, light fog can be experienced during the morning hours across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The situation is expected to continue for the next two to three days, and the city is expected to witness foggy mornings, said the official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The minimum temperature in Pune city has been fluctuating since the beginning of January. The city experienced a significant rise in the minimum temperature between January 1 and January 9, 2024.

On January 9, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.3 degrees Celsius which was higher by 7 degrees Celsius compared to the normal temperature which is around 13 degrees.

A short span of the lowest temperature was experienced between January 15 to 17 when the minimum temperature was recorded below 13 degrees Celsius and on January 16 the city recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius temperature in Shivajinagar which was the lowest temperature in this winter season. However, after that, the city again experienced a rising trend in minimum temperature and it increased to 13 degrees Celsius on January 20, according to IMD.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, the increase in the temperature was caused due to moisture incursion from southerly winds.

“A low-pressure belt persists over South Karnataka to East Vidarbha along with an upper cyclonic circulation over North Central Maharashtra, this system is bringing moisture and humidity to the state,” said Kashyapi.

As per the IMD forecast, Pune city will continue to experience dry weather along with a clear sky for the next 72 hours, and at the same time, light fog can be experienced during the morning hours across the city.