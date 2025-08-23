With over 8.5 lakh seats still vacant, final round of FYJC admissions announced

With 12.78 lakh students – out of the more than 21.54 lakh students who applied for class 11 (FYJC) admissions across Maharashtra for the academic year 2025-26 – having already secured admission and over 8.51 lakh seats still vacant in junior colleges around the state, the school education department has declared the schedule for the final round of the centralised admission process (CAP). Despite several rounds of admission already having been conducted, a very large number of seats are still lying vacant, making this last round crucial for students who have not yet secured a seat or who want to change their preferences. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information shared by the education department, nearly 36,995 new students registered for admissions as of August 19, pushing the total number of applicants to over 21.54 lakh. Despite several rounds of admission already having been conducted, a very large number of seats are still lying vacant, making this last round crucial for students who have not yet secured a seat or who want to change their preferences.

The vacancies are spread across all streams, with the maximum number of vacancies in Commerce and Arts colleges. For example, there are more than 74,000 seats vacant in general junior colleges and over 4,200 seats vacant in bifocal courses. Major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati have reported the highest number of unfilled seats.

Mahesh Palkar, state education director (secondary), said, “The department has set clear deadlines for the process. Students can fill or update their admission forms till August 23 by 6 pm. The list of vacant seats will then be displayed on August 25. Based on this, the merit list and allotments will be announced between August 26 and 29. Students who are allotted seats must confirm their admission on either August 29 or August 30, otherwise their allotment will stand cancelled.”

“This is the last opportunity for students to get admission for the academic year 2025–26. We appeal to all students to carefully check the list of vacant seats and complete the admission process within the given time. With a record number of applications this year but also a high number of vacant seats, the department expects that this final round will help most students secure admission before the closure of the process,” Palkar said.

The admission process is being conducted entirely online through the official portal https://mahafyjcadmissions.in. Students and parents will receive allotment updates via SMS, and cutoff lists will also be published online. For any help, they can contact the support team at support@mahafyjcadmissions.in or call the helpline number 8530955564.