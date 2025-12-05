Within week of launch, MSRTC student helpline gets 308 complaints

Pune - A new toll-free helpline launched for students using Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses has received 308 complaints within just one week of its launch, highlighting the travel problems faced by school and college students. The helpline, 1800221251, was introduced on November 26 to ensure student safety and smooth daily travel, and the large number of complaints has helped the transport body identify the gaps in its service. Toll-free helpline launched for students using MSRTC buses has received 308 complaints within one week of its launch, highlighting travel problems faced by school and college students. (HT FILE)

As per the information given by the MSRTC administration, students reported issues such as buses not arriving on time, buses skipping designated stops, and pass-holding students being denied entry, especially on long-distance routes. These complaints have now been taken up directly at the top administrative level for corrective action.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “These 308 complaints are not a setback, but a golden opportunity for MSRTC to correct its mistakes and improve the system from the ground up. Student safety and their education must not suffer because of poor service.”

MSRTC officials have been told that if students face academic loss due to delays, depot managers and supervisors will face suspension. They have also been asked to use the complaints to bring quick improvements in operations and staff behaviour so that the helpline becomes a problem-solving centre.

Students and parents have welcomed the initiative. Suresh Gaikwad, a parent from rural Pune, said, “For years, our children have struggled because buses either don’t come on time or do not stop at the village bus stop. We complained many times, but nothing ever reached the higher offices. Now, with this helpline, at least we know that someone is listening. My son’s complaint was registered within minutes, and we received a follow-up call. If this seriousness continues, it will reduce the daily stress on both students and parents.”