WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms
A total of 250 organizations of tax practitioners, traders, chartered accountants and concerned parties across the country have rallied against the oppressive terms, provisions, and complicated computer system in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed by the Central government.
Through the All-India Recommendation Committee, Western Maharashtra Tax Practitioners Association (WMTPA) is working to meet these demands.
The delegation from Pune recently met union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur to discuss their demands in New Delhi.
The delegation included the All-India Recommendation Committee chairman Narendra Sonawane, chief coordinator CA Swapnil Munot, WMTPA president Vilas Aherkar and former president Sharad Suryavanshi.
During the meeting, the delegation conveyed their grievances to the finance minister. Along with Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur, the delegation met MPs Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe, Navneet Rana, Ramcharan Bohra, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and all political leaders and requested the Centre to focus on the issue.
Narendra Sonawane said, “There was a very positive discussion with the finance minister. The delegation pointed out to them that the law is not a problem. Honest and small entrepreneurs must suffer a lot due to its implementation. Detailed information in this regard has been handed over to the finance ministry and Sitharaman has directed the concerned authorities to find out the errors present in the meeting and the delegation has pointed out a total of 76 errors.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Jhunj: 23-year old MIT student spearheads cleanliness at historical sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-16 championship series tennis: Pune’s Adkar takes double crown in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four of family jump into dam backwaters in Mulshi to save woman, all drown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only hold important classes on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two men killed in separate road accidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune police release sensitive information of DSK investors online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of ₹8.4 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Mountain Bike Championship: Soman celebrates captaincy debut with two golds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gutkha worth ₹19.5 lakh seized by Pune police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes in schools, colleges suspended, night restrictions return in Pune
- Ajit Pawar asked Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to increase Covid-19 testing and also focus on contact tracing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox