WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms

A total of 250 organizations of tax practitioners, traders, chartered accountants and concerned parties across the country have rallied against the oppressive terms, provisions, and complicated computer system in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed by the Central government.

Through the All-India Recommendation Committee, Western Maharashtra Tax Practitioners Association (WMTPA) is working to meet these demands.

The delegation from Pune recently met union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur to discuss their demands in New Delhi.

The delegation included the All-India Recommendation Committee chairman Narendra Sonawane, chief coordinator CA Swapnil Munot, WMTPA president Vilas Aherkar and former president Sharad Suryavanshi.

During the meeting, the delegation conveyed their grievances to the finance minister. Along with Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur, the delegation met MPs Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe, Navneet Rana, Ramcharan Bohra, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and all political leaders and requested the Centre to focus on the issue.

Narendra Sonawane said, “There was a very positive discussion with the finance minister. The delegation pointed out to them that the law is not a problem. Honest and small entrepreneurs must suffer a lot due to its implementation. Detailed information in this regard has been handed over to the finance ministry and Sitharaman has directed the concerned authorities to find out the errors present in the meeting and the delegation has pointed out a total of 76 errors.”