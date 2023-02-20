Woman abducted, threatened for refusing marriage proposal

Pune police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman over denial of his marriage proposal, said officials, on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Swargate.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, accused Somnath Sul and his friend Ganesh Mahanawar on Saturday at around 10:30 pm forcefully made her sit in a car at Swargate. From there, the accused took her to Wagholi, Jejuri.On Sunday, he dropped her at Sadashiv Peth and threatened to kill her parents if she refused to marry him.

According to police officials, the accused and the woman were in a relationship. However, as the accused was short-tempered, she decided to reject his marriage proposal.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. Investigation is underway and two arrests have been made, said officials.