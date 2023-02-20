Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman abducted, threatened for refusing marriage proposal

Woman abducted, threatened for refusing marriage proposal

pune news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Police arrest 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman for refusing marriage proposal

Police arrest 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman for refusing marriage proposal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police arrest 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman for refusing marriage proposal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman over denial of his marriage proposal, said officials, on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Swargate.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, accused Somnath Sul and his friend Ganesh Mahanawar on Saturday at around 10:30 pm forcefully made her sit in a car at Swargate. From there, the accused took her to Wagholi, Jejuri.On Sunday, he dropped her at Sadashiv Peth and threatened to kill her parents if she refused to marry him.

According to police officials, the accused and the woman were in a relationship. However, as the accused was short-tempered, she decided to reject his marriage proposal.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. Investigation is underway and two arrests have been made, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out