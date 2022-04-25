Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed
A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday.
The 27-year-old woman, who works as a daily-wage labourer, could not identify the man but provided a physical description of him to the police - a Marathi speaking middle-aged man with a round face and black-white beard.
The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop. In her complaint, the woman told the police that the guard offered her asylum in his room for the night as he was at work and the room was empty.
“The room is around 1km from the bus stand. We are trying to investigate the claims made in the complaint. She had left the house around 11-11:15pm after she fought with her partner as he was enraged by her use of phone,” said assistant inspector Vikram Gaikwad of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.
As the child and the woman slept in the room, the accused managed to force open the door around 2:15am and pull the woman out of the room before sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint.
“She brought her son eight days ago from her native place to live with her and her partner with whom she has been living for the past four months. She separated from her husband two years ago,” said API Gaikwad.
The woman appeared for a medical test at Sassoon General Hospital and results are awaited, according to the police.
A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 450 (trespassing in order to commit crime punishable with life imprisonment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station against the unidentified man.
Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held
A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Shyamkali's kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.
Opening of first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way postponed due to overpass damage
In the latest development on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation on Monday informed that the inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been postponed for now. The opening of the first phase of the expressway was slated for May 2. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips.
Former bureaucrat, author Madhav Godbole passes away in Pune at 85
PUNE Madhav Godbole, former Union home secretary and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS), passed away due to cardiac arrest at Godbole's Pune residence, family members said. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. Godbole took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, when he was Union home secretary and secretary, justice.
Varanasi region: Department of posts organises countdown programme for International Day of Yoga- 2022
A total of 7,335 people from 663 post offices in the Varanasi region participated digitally in the countdown programme organised for the International Day of Yoga-2022, which will be celebrated on June 21. In Varanasi, the event was held at the Malviya Bawan at BHU and Sarnath. Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav participated in the programme along with Upendra Pathak, director of Malviya Bhawan, BHU.
Many takers for BHU’s financial assistance loan scheme
There are many takers for Banaras Hindu University's newly launched financial assistance loan scheme to support its students from economically weaker sections. So far 103 applications from eligible students have been approved and 200 more applications are in the pipeline, BHU officials said. Around 1000 students will be provided financial assistance in the first phase. Vice chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain said the loan scheme was an attempt to help needy students continue their education.
