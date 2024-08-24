Woman attempts self-immolation at police station over noise pollution

Pune: Fed up by alleged non-action by police and school authorities, a 44-year-old woman doused herself in petrol and tried to set herself on fire on Shirur police station premises on Thursday. Fed up by alleged non-action by police and school authorities, a 44-year-old woman doused herself in petrol and tried to set herself on fire on Shirur police station premises on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Suman Sakharam Salve alleged that the police have not registered her complaint regarding noise pollution against a nearby school since past two months which forced her to take the extreme step. Later, the police lodged an FIR against the school principal and 17 others.

According to Salve, her children preparing for competitive exams were disturbed by the loud DJ noise coming from the school premises at 10.30 pm on June 20. She visited the school, but the authorities abused and assaulted her, snatched her mobile and deleted the video that recorded the physical abuse. The school authorities also filed an FIR against her.

Meanwhile, the education department had earlier ordered the school to be shut down following an inquiry against ten institutes.