Woman booked for duping teenager on pretext of making her celebrity

Pune: The Hadapsar police have lodged a complaint against a woman at the behest of the mother of a teen who was cheated of ₹3.22 lakh by the accused who promised to make the minor a celebrity.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, the police have filed a case against the accused, Jyoti Dhanji Khankal, 33, of Manjari, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 316 (2), 318 (4) and 3(5) on October 31.

According to the complainant, Jyoti won the confidence of her teenage daughter and took cash and gold estimated to be worth ₹3.22 lakh between September 18 and September 24, 2024, with promise to make her a celebrity. No arrests have been made so far.