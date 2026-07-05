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    Woman dies after jumping from 24-storey under-construction building in Pune

    An accidental death report is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, police said

    Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 8:17 AM IST
    By Nadeem Inamdar
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    A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a 24-storey under-construction building in Ravet on Saturday.

    The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district.

    According to police, the incident came to light about 20 to 25 minutes after she jumped from the under-construction building when people nearby heard a loud thud and alerted the authorities. She was found lying on the ground and was declared dead.

    As there were no CCTV cameras inside the under-construction building, police examined surveillance footage from nearby locations to establish her identity. The footage led investigators to her rented accommodation in Ravet.

    During a search of the flat, police recovered a handwritten suicide note.

    “The note states that she alone is responsible for her death and that no one else should be held responsible,” a police official said.

    The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death report is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, police said.

    Help is a call away

    If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can contact Tele-MANAS, the Government of India’s 24x7 mental health helpline, by dialling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416, or seek support from a trusted mental health professional or a nearby healthcare facility.

    Home/Cities/Pune News/Woman Dies After Jumping From 24-storey Under-construction Building In Pune
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