Woman dies after jumping from 24-storey under-construction building in Pune

A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a 24-storey under-construction building in Ravet on Saturday. The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district.

According to police, the incident came to light about 20 to 25 minutes after she jumped from the under-construction building when people nearby heard a loud thud and alerted the authorities. She was found lying on the ground and was declared dead.

As there were no CCTV cameras inside the under-construction building, police examined surveillance footage from nearby locations to establish her identity. The footage led investigators to her rented accommodation in Ravet.

During a search of the flat, police recovered a handwritten suicide note.

“The note states that she alone is responsible for her death and that no one else should be held responsible,” a police official said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death report is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, police said.

Help is a call away

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can contact Tele-MANAS, the Government of India’s 24x7 mental health helpline, by dialling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416, or seek support from a trusted mental health professional or a nearby healthcare facility.