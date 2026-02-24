Woman dies after jumping from Viman Nagar spa during police raid; manager injured

A woman died and a spa manager sustained injuries after allegedly jumping from a window during a police raid at a spa in Viman Nagar, police said on Monday. According to police sources, a police team conducted a raid at the spa following specific inputs, causing panic among the staff and clients. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident reportedly occurred at Roots Spa at around 3:30pm.

According to police sources, a police team conducted a raid at the spa following specific inputs, causing panic among the staff and clients. In an attempt to escape, a woman and the spa manager allegedly jumped out of a window from the first floor of the building.

The woman sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The spa manager, Hussain Sheikh, 30, also suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Somay Munde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-7), said, “Hussain was booked for illegal activities and three women were rescued by our team.”

Police said Hussain was recently appointed as a manager at the spa. The deceased woman was from West Bengal. According to police sources, the said spa had been under the police radar for some time.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.