Woman discom official killed over ‘inflated’ power bill

A 34-year-old senior woman technician of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was killed by koyta at the Morgaon office near Baramati in Pune district, allegedly over an "inflated" bill.

The incident was reported at around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rinku Bansode-Thite from Morgaon and hailing from Latur. Police have arrested the accused Abhijit Pote.

According to the police, Rinku had resumed office on Wednesday morning after 10-day leave. The accused had visited the discom office over the inflated power bill of ₹580 last week and was told to come later.

On Wednesday, the accused approached Rinku and an argument ensued over the power bill. As Rinku was requesting the accused to meet her senior officials who will address the issue, in a fit of rage, Pote attacked her with koyta at least 16 times.

Rinku collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to a hospital in Morgaon before being shifted to a private hospital in Pune after her condition worsened. The woman official was declared dead by the doctors at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Police later nabbed the accused.

Police probe revealed that the accused had purchased koyta (sickle) two days ago and suspect that he had hatched a plan to attack the office staff.

Rinku is survived by her husband and one-year-old son.

According to the power utility officials, Rinku joined the company on August 29, 2013 as junior technician and was recently promoted.

Police officials said Pote had received a power bill of ₹570 for April as he had consumed 63 units. He had visited the office as his last 12-month average power consumption was between 40-70 units with no dues.

Discom officials report that his power consumption might have increased due to the summer season and new tariff. Pote had not registered complaint about inflated bill.