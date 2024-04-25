 Woman discom official killed over ‘inflated’ power bill - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman discom official killed over ‘inflated’ power bill

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 25, 2024 06:42 AM IST

According to the police, Rinku had resumed office on Wednesday morning after 10-day leave. The accused had visited the discom office over the inflated power bill of ₹580 last week and was told to come later

A 34-year-old senior woman technician of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was killed by koyta at the Morgaon office near Baramati in Pune district, allegedly over an “inflated” bill.

Police probe revealed that the accused had purchased koyta (sickle) two days ago and suspect that he had hatched a plan to attack the office staff. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police probe revealed that the accused had purchased koyta (sickle) two days ago and suspect that he had hatched a plan to attack the office staff. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported at around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The deceased has been identified as Rinku Bansode-Thite from Morgaon and hailing from Latur. Police have arrested the accused Abhijit Pote.

According to the police, Rinku had resumed office on Wednesday morning after 10-day leave. The accused had visited the discom office over the inflated power bill of 580 last week and was told to come later.

On Wednesday, the accused approached Rinku and an argument ensued over the power bill. As Rinku was requesting the accused to meet her senior officials who will address the issue, in a fit of rage, Pote attacked her with koyta at least 16 times.

Rinku collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to a hospital in Morgaon before being shifted to a private hospital in Pune after her condition worsened. The woman official was declared dead by the doctors at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Police later nabbed the accused.

Police probe revealed that the accused had purchased koyta (sickle) two days ago and suspect that he had hatched a plan to attack the office staff.

Rinku is survived by her husband and one-year-old son.

According to the power utility officials, Rinku joined the company on August 29, 2013 as junior technician and was recently promoted.

Police officials said Pote had received a power bill of 570 for April as he had consumed 63 units. He had visited the office as his last 12-month average power consumption was between 40-70 units with no dues.

Discom officials report that his power consumption might have increased due to the summer season and new tariff. Pote had not registered complaint about inflated bill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Woman discom official killed over ‘inflated’ power bill
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On