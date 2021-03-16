Woman escaping quarantine centre gets stuck in window grill, rescued by fire officials
The Pune city fire brigade officials had to rush to a Covid care centre in Erandwane area of the city in the late hours of Monday in order to rescue an 18-year-old woman who tried to flee from the centre.
The rescued woman was identified as Deepti Kumari (18) a native of Delhi who is quarantined in Erandwane where Covid-19 patients are kept for treatment. The woman tried to flee from her second-floor isolation room and got stuck in the grill of the window while trying to escape.
The fire brigade officials as well as officials of Deccan Gymkhana police station rushed to the spot around 11:30pm on Monday when they received a call from the Covid care center.
The fire officials tried to calm the scared woman and used a hydraulic cutter to cut open the metal grill that she was stuck in, according to a statement by the fire brigade.
The fire officials handed over the woman’s custody to the officials of the Women’s Welfare Board.
