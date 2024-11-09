Woman found unconscious inside sofa storage in her house, dies on the way to hospital

A 24-year-old woman was found unconscious inside the sofa storage in her house in Phursungi on Friday and later died on the way to hospital, said police. The night patrol team comprising police inspector Vinod Pawar and other team members visited the spot and confirmed that the woman was found in an unconscious state in the sofa storage box. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Swapnali Umesh Pawar, a resident of Hundekarvasti. Her husband Umesh Pawar, 36, is a resident of Lavhegaon in the Akulgaon area of Madha tehsil of Solapur district and works as a tax driver. He informed the police about the incident.

The night patrol team comprising police inspector Vinod Pawar and other team members visited the spot and confirmed that the woman was found in an unconscious state in the sofa storage box.

According to the police, her husband had gone to Kej in Beed district for a drop at around 5 am on November 8 and returned late during the night the same day. On his return, he found the door latched from outside and went inside only to find his wife missing. He also searched for cash, gold ornaments and his wife‘s mobile phone which could be traced.

The husband later opened the sofa to find whether gold ornaments and valuables were stored safely there and was shocked to find his wife inside the storage. He immediately called up the control room which alerted the local police station. The policemen arrived at the site and rushed her to the hospital. Doctors however declared her dead on arrival.

Fingerprints of the crime spot were taken and a dog squad was activated to probe more into the case, police said.

DCP ( Zone V) R Raja in a statement said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the next of kin. We have got some leads and teams have been put to work on them and trace the suspects.”