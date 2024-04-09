Woman, friend arrested for murder of mother

The police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old woman and her friend 23-year-old friend for killing her mother at Wadgaonsheri. The incident took place at Chitralekha Niwas at around 5.30 am on April 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Yoshita Sanjay Gokhale and her friend Yash Milind Shitole (23) from Wadgaonsheri. The incident took place at Chitralekha Niwas at around 5.30 am on April 1.

According to the police, an accidental death case was registered at Chandannagar Police Station after the deceased Mangal Sanjay Gokhale (45) was reported dead after slipping and falling in the bathroom. However, the investigation team found that relatives of the deceased were not providing satisfactory answers. On further interrogation, the daughter of the deceased confessed to hitting the latter’s head with a hammer with the help from her friend.

Prashant Mane, assistant inspector, said, “Yoshita and her friend had withdrawn money from her mother’s bank account. Fearing that her mother will find out the bank transaction, the duo committed the crime.”

The accused were produced in court and granted police custody till April 12.

Chandannagar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).