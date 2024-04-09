 Woman, friend arrested for murder of mother - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Woman, friend arrested for murder of mother

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 10, 2024 05:16 AM IST

18-year-old woman and 23-year-old friend arrested for killing woman in Wadgaonsheri. Daughter confesses to hitting mother's head with hammer to hide bank transaction. Accused in police custody.

The police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old woman and her friend 23-year-old friend for killing her mother at Wadgaonsheri.

The incident took place at Chitralekha Niwas at around 5.30 am on April 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident took place at Chitralekha Niwas at around 5.30 am on April 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Yoshita Sanjay Gokhale and her friend Yash Milind Shitole (23) from Wadgaonsheri. The incident took place at Chitralekha Niwas at around 5.30 am on April 1.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the police, an accidental death case was registered at Chandannagar Police Station after the deceased Mangal Sanjay Gokhale (45) was reported dead after slipping and falling in the bathroom. However, the investigation team found that relatives of the deceased were not providing satisfactory answers. On further interrogation, the daughter of the deceased confessed to hitting the latter’s head with a hammer with the help from her friend.

Prashant Mane, assistant inspector, said, “Yoshita and her friend had withdrawn money from her mother’s bank account. Fearing that her mother will find out the bank transaction, the duo committed the crime.”

The accused were produced in court and granted police custody till April 12.

Chandannagar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Woman, friend arrested for murder of mother
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On