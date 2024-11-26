Woman run over by speeding PMPML bus in Pune’s Sahakarnagar area

A fifty-seven-year-old woman was killed by a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus while crossing the road. The accident took place at Natu Baug Chowk in Sahakarnagar on Pune- Satara Road, at 9:15 pm on Saturday, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased woman, accompanied by her granddaughter, was returning home after attending a wedding function when the tragedy struck. Her son has lodged a complaint with the Sahakarnagar police station.

The deceased has been identified as Ashabai Dattatray Sanluke, a resident of Shukrawar Peth, Tilak Road.

Vishal Dattatray Salunkhe, 38, has filed a complaint in this regard at the Sahakarnagar police station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against the bus driver Satish Rajaram Gore, 34, a resident of Rathwade, Kondanpur.

According to the information shared by the local police station, the complainant and all his relatives had gone to attend the wedding function. After the wedding, they all left for home at night.

The complainant’s mother Ashabai and his daughter were crossing the road to go to Balajinagar by rickshaw. At that time, a PMPML bus coming towards Swargate came from the BRT route. The bus, which was speeding towards Katraj, hit Ashabai and the complainant’s daughter Prachiti. During the accident, Ashabai died while his daughter Prachiti escaped with some injuries.

Police sub-inspector Firoz Shaikh is investigating further in the case.