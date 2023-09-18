Woman seeking appliance repair duped of 5.40L

PUNE: A 32-year-old IT professional from Hinjewadi, who was looking for online help from a well-known electronic equipment manufacturing company was allegedly duped for ₹5.40 lakh, police said. The victim called the number, and a man pretending to be a company representative convinced her to purchase a five-year maintenance package. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on September 11 between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm at Hinjewadi Phase 2.

As per the complaint filed by the victim Divya Dhananjay Kumar 32, resident of Blue Ridge residency, her water geyser was not working. Hence, she asked her father-in-law Om Narayan Rai to contact the respective company for the service of the device.

Rai took help from the internet to search for the customer care number of the respective electronic manufacturing company. He shared one of the contact numbers of customer care with his daughter-in-law.

The victim called the number, and a man pretending to be a company representative convinced her to purchase a five-year maintenance package.

Police from Hinjewadi Police Station said, “The accused asked the victim to download an app and through which he asked her to make payment. The victim in four different transactions transferred ₹5.40 lakh to an unknown bank account and lost her money.”

On Sunday, the victim approached the Hinjewadi police station and registered a complaint under IPC sections 406, 420, and sections 66 C, D of the Information Technology Act.