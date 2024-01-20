Woman seeking son’s healing duped of 35 lakh; five booked

Pune: TheChandannagar police have booked five persons for allegedly duping a woman of ₹35 lakh on promise to cure her disabled child. Chandannagar police have booked five persons for allegedly duping a woman of ₹ 35 lakh on promise to cure her disabled child. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Charudatta Marne, Poonam Kohnde, Neelam Jadhav, Devika Junnarkar and Santosh Yenpure.

According to the police, two years ago, the accused approached the victim claiming to help cure her disabled child. For that purpose, the victim paid them ₹35 lakh in various transactions. Later, the accused demanded ₹50 lakh more for human sacrifice that was necessary to avert calamity and ensure well-being of the woman’s son and husband.

Assistant police inspector (API) Bhagwan Kamble said, “As per the directions given by the court, we have invoked relevant sections against the accused.”

Chandannagar Police Station on Thursday filed a case against the accused under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.