Woman techie murder: Accused purchased firearm in 2015, say police

Three days after the murder of woman software engineer Vandana Dwivedi, the Hinjewadi police have revealed that the accused Rishabh Nigam purchased a firearm in 2014. According to the police, Nigam shot dead Dwivedi at a private hotel located at Laxminagar area of Hinjewadi over personal disputes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Nigam confessed that he had purchased a firearm in 2014-15 from one of his friends who later passed away. The accused was thinking to kill Dwivedi since last four to five years as he thought that she was keeping him in the dark over the relationship,” a police official said.

On Tuesday, a team from Hinjewadi Police Station was assigned to search the area told by the accused where he threw away the gun during his journey towards Mumbai after committing the crime.

On Sunday morning, during a nakabandi, the Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused in possession of a pistol and handed him over to the crime branch team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Hinjewadi police officials said that on January 26, Nigam fired two rounds at the chest and head of Dwivedi, resulting in her death at the hotel room 306.

Police sources said that until the arrest of the accused by the Navi Mumbai police, the Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart did not have information about the murder incident. On Sunday morning, after the alert shared by the Navi Mumbai police, a team of Hinjewadi police visited the hotel and found the body.